God will restore Nigeria’s prosperity in due course – CAN

The President, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev. Samson Ayokunle, has expressed confidence that God would restore Nigeria’s prosperity in due course.

This is contained in a statement signed by Pastor Adebayo Oladeji, Head Media of CAN’s president, and made available to newsmen in Abuja on Monday.

“He will restore prosperity to our land and make the coming year a year of abundance.

“We thank God for the joy and hope the season has brought to all of us,’’ the statement quoted the CAN leader as saying.

He called on Christians and Nigerians to pick up courage and move on with their lives in spite of the prevailing socio-economic challenges facing the nation.

“Though Joseph was disappointed when he saw Mary pregnant thinking it was an outcome of her unfaithful sexual intercourse, he decided not to allow that to determine his future.

“He made up his mind to put her away privately and move on with his life; that was courage.’’

Ayokunle prayed that God would intervene in the challenges being faced by Nigerians like He did through a dream in the case of Joseph and Mary.

He noted that God restored their relationship with a baby.

Ayokunle congratulated all Christians for the Yuletide festivities that commemorated the birth of the Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ, and wished them a merry Christmas and a prosperous new year ahead.