15 Governors, ambassadors to grace Carnival Calabar

Governor of Cross River State, Prof Ben Ayade, has disclosed that no fewer than 15 governors, ambassadors and other top government functionaries are expected to participate in the December 28 event at the Carnival Calabar 2016.

Ayade disclosed this to newsmen at the Margaret Ekpo International Airport, Calabar, shortly on arrival from the maiden edition of Imo carnival held in Owerri, the Imo State capital, were he and over 250 carnival troupe from Cross River State participated.

The Governor described the synergy as a welcome development as it will promote healthy competition, confirming that “a lot of governors have indicated that they will be here for our carnival this year.”

Offering further insight on his participation in the maiden Imo carnival, Ayade explained that, “Rochas thought it was wise for me to participate in the Imo Carnival to add value to the event as well as offer them the opportunity to learn from the masters themselves”, adding that with this kind of synergy and collaboration, “you will see the carnival taking a different level”.

Advertisement

Ayade who was not unmindful of the fact that Imo Carnival is starting stronger and may likely become a brand to reckon with said: “I have no fear in my mind that with the way Governor Rochas Okorocha is going, he is definitely going to give Carnival Calabar a big fight in the next one or two years.

“Like I promised Nigerians and indeed tourists all over the world, this year’s Carnival will be something to remember because of its rich content and it is taking a different dimension.

“As we speak, I just received a message from an international agency which will be revealed”.

Ayade further said: “With all these taking place, Cross River will soon become a final signature not just for Carnival but for tourism in sub-Saharan Africa which is why we taught it wise to build a special tourism city known as Calas Vegas to be sited in Calabar twin island to complement these efforts to attract more visitors”.