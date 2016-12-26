Troops intercept two with ammunitions in Southern Kaduna

Troops deployed to maintain law and order in the troubled southern Kaduna area of Kaduna State have intercepted two men carrying ‎live ammunitions in Kagoma Chiefdom of the area.

Meanwhile, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 1 Mechanized Division of the Nigerian Army, Major General Adeniyi Oyebade, has directed the immediate deployment of troops to Ninte, a Southern Kaduna community where the renewed attacks in the region occurred recently.

The middle aged men were intercepted in a maroon coloured volkswagen vehicle driving through the front of the Sarkin Kagoma’s palace when they were nabbed by the military troops.

The troops became suspicious when attempt to stop for check was almost not successful but stopped reluctantly, the troops then approached them, only to discover there were carrying live ammunitions in the vehicle.

Following the discovery, they were apprehended and whisked away to the military camp in Kafanchan.

On the the deployment of troops to Ninte, the GOC gave the directive shortly after a meeting with youths of Kagoma Chiefdom.

Meanwhile, the Pop Gwong of Kagoma Chiefdom, Paul Zakka Gyon, who was also at the meeting had said that, the recent attacks has direct connection to the inability of the natives displaced from Ninte to return home.

He therefore appealed that troops be deployed to restore confidence of the displaced natives to return home and stabilise the community before security agents are eventually withdrawn if need be.

Beside, there has also been an allegation that, Fulani herdsmen have taken over Ninte village and have continued to graze their cattle on the natives’ farm since after the first attack in June 2016.

It was sequel upon this that the. GOC directed the troops Commander in charge of the area, Lt. Colonel Bello to deploy troops to Ninte within 24 hours.

While assuring that the Army troops were on ground to restore peace to the area without taking side, the GOC appealed to both the Fulani communities and locals not to cause a religious crisis, which is capable of consuming everyone.

He warned the youth in particularly not to allow anyone, especially politicians to use them to achieve their political agenda by causing crisis, at the detriment of their own future.

Meanwhile, Kafanchan and Goska, the village attacked on the Christmas eve were calm as at the time of filing this report.