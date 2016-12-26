Christmas: Lagos beer parlour operators record low patronage

A trip to some beer parlours in Lagos, has revealed that their operators recorded poor patronage this yuletide.

The number of people, who usually relaxed and socialise at some bars and joints in the evenings, has reduced drastically at yuletide.

A beer parlour owner, Mrs Chioma Nwanze, lamented the fall in the number of customers this festive period due to the parlous state of the economy.

“Many of us are no longer making it because there is no money in town, yet the prices of beer from brewers keep on increasing.

“Soon, many of us may have to return to our villages because of poor records of sales in Lagos.

She said, “Sustaining our families is becoming a herculean task. There are rents and school fees to pay, in addition to feeding.”

Another pub operator, Mrs Chiamaka Chukwuma, said that not many people were coming out to booze these days.

He said, “A few of them, who come out now go for the cheapest brands of beer; take just one or two bottles and leave.

“Some people even buy on credit with the promise to pay at month’s end; when they are to pay, some of them start to dodge to evade payment.”

Chukwuma added that in the past, he continued to sell till about 12 midnight at festive period but not anymore.

Some others who usually visit joints after work said that the purpose of doing so was to relax and get relieved of tension.

According to Mr Okon Edem, a businessman, drinking at the end of the day’s work with his friends makes him comfortable.

He said, “I do not take more than two bottles of Guinness to relax. Alcohol is very good for the body but it is getting costlier.

“I am thinking of the next line of action, maybe to quit drinking but I do not think I can do that.

“Again, we discuss politics to catch up with the happenings in the country, so that we get the update of issues.”

Olabisi Adebayo, a civil servant, said that with this economic recession, he had to take at least one bottle of beer to make him sleep.

According to Ben Okechukwu, a businessman, drinking beer is part of a man’s life and for men to hang out with friends, they must drink beer.

“I cannot befriend a guy, who does not drink because I can’t be drinking beer and the person will be drinking soft drink.

“Men patronise beer parlours to also socialise, take girlfriends or their wives out but not these days; I sit alone to drink, there is no money to throw about,” he said.