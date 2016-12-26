Advertisement

200 children confirmed with tuberculosis in Jigawa

No fewer than 200 children have been confirmed to have tuberculosis disease in Sara town, Gwaram Local Government Area of Jigawa.

The Head of Department of Water, Sanitation and Hygiene in the state, Alhaji Muhammad Maisamari, confirmed this on Monday through Malam Nasiru Yusif, the Information Officer of the affected local government council.

Maisamari said that the council had already quarantined the affected children.

He also said that the council had provided drugs and other logistics for the treatment of victims.

The HOD said that the department was able to bring the situation under control and was taking necessary measures to avoid spread of the disease to other communities.

Maisamari also appealed to residents of the council to report the outbreak of any disease to the appropriate authorities for quick response.

