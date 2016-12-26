We did not reject Magu’s nomination as EFCC boss – Sen. Umaru

The last may not have been heard about the purported rejection of Alhaji Ibrahim Magu’s, nomination by President Muhammadu Buhari as the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

While some senators would want Nigerians to believe that the confirmation had been rejected by the upper chamber of the National Assembly others are crying foul.

Chairman of the senate committee on the Judiciary, Senator David Umaru, is one of those who is saying the issue of Magu’s confirmation has not been discussed at plenary.

Umaru said in Minna on Monday that “the issue of Magu was never voted on in plenary, so as far as I am concerned Magus’nomination was never rejected”.

“If somebody say it was rejected it was probably mistake, me, I have not voted. The senate operates by rules the rule is that this thing must be presented to us either by the committee or through direct interaction with the members in plenary non of this has happened”.

“The issue of Magu was discussed only in the executive session of the senate. It was not an issue discussed at plenary so anything done in the executive session is not the same thing as that done in plenary, so as far as I am concerned the issue of Magu, the consideration of his nomination was never considered by the senate”.

Senator Umaru who represents Niger East senatorial district in the senate disclosed that the matter has been referred to the presidency to “do due diligence ” because of the conflicting reports from the Directorate of State Security DSS on the matter”.

He said, “Now that they have that development from the DSS the matter was referred back to the presidency so that they can clarify the matter after which the senate will now consider it”.

On the Secretary to the Federal Government issue the federal lawmaker said due process was followed to arrive at the decision taken.

He said, “The SGF case, it was a work done by the committee and was presented, it was the decision of the majority based on the resolution passed”.

Senator Umaru described as untrue the claim that the senate was working against the President.