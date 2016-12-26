Fayemi speaks on alleged rift with Tinubu, says ‘I’m not a political Judas Iscariot’

The Minister of Mines and Steel Development and former Governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has emphatically denied speculations that he has fallen out with the National leader of All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Speaking while addressing leaders of APC across the 16 Local Government Areas of the state at his country home, Isan Ekiti, the Minister was quoted as saying those insinuating and spreading the rumour that he was working to undermine Tinubu as the political leader of South west were out to cause confusion among leaders of the ruling party.

The Minister said: “For some times now, my attention has been constantly drawn to misguided accusation, untrue information and blatant lies against my person from some unscrupulous and disgruntled people regarding a rift between me and our highly revered leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

In the wicked misinformation, I alongside some other people, notably among who are lieutenants and close political associates of Asiwaju, have been accused of working against the political interest of Asiwaju Tinubu with a view to supplant his political authority and also whittle down his political leadership and influence in South West, nay Nigeria.

“Ordinarily, I would not have responded to such garbage with no iota of truth, especially coming from people of no honour but, constant concern from well-meaning Nigerians who are worried and disturbed by the fallacious report, made me now to respond and address the issue accordingly.”

“Let me say unequivocally that, there is no rift, real or imaginary between me and Asiwaju Tinubu a man of immense benevolence whom I hold in high regard and will continue to hold in high esteem as long as I live in this side of divide.

“It is not a secret to put it that, my phenomenal ascendancy to political reckoning and prominence in Nigeria today which first culminated into my election as an executive governor of Ekiti state and now a federal minister, is to the grace of God and personal credit of Asiwaju Tinubu. He has been my political mentor and leader and till Thy Kingdom come, he will continue to be.”

“It is on this note, I sincerely want to disabuse the mind of good people of Nigeria, especially from the southwest and in Ekiti state particular, that I am not in any unholy alliance with anybody within and outside the yoruba race, as being mischievously rumoured, to work against the authority of Asiwaju Tinubu as the political leader of our race and the national leader of our great party. My relationship with Asiwaju remains cordial and ever is mutually beneficial to both of us.”

“In their sinister motive to cause disaffection and political acrimony, the agents of discord, maliciously referred to my statement during the gubernatorial campaign of APC in Ondo state in where I said those who were working against the victory of APC in the state, would be disgraced, to mean a direct verbal attack against Asiwaju.

“Imagine, how devilish people can go to destroy good relationship between two or more good friends and associates. Let it be clear to all, that my remarks during our campaign in Ondo were not targeted against Asiwaju or any leader of our party but against our political foes and rivals.”

“Having said this, I want to implore all well-meaning Nigerians, especially my good people of the southwest and Ekiti state, to disregard the wicked allegations against me regarding the issue of rift between me and Asiwaju.

“There is no iota of truth in it as they are just innuendos, false information, malicious statement, ballant lies coming from the dungeon of hell of bitterness of my political adversaries who are disturbed by our phenomenal rise in Nigeria.

“I am not working against Asiwaju because I am not a political Judas Iscariot who betrayed, his master, our Lord Jesus Christ because of monetary incentives from the disgruntled Jewish Pharisees and Roman soldiers. I am in peace with all my leaders, especially Asiwaju.”