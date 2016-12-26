Four suspects arrested over alleged gang-rape of 14-year-old girl in Delta

The Delta State Commissioner of Police, Mr Zanna Ibrahim, has disclosed the arrest of four suspected kidnappers who allegedly abducted and gang-raped a 14-year-old girl and thereafter placed a N2 million ransom on her before she could be released.

The suspects include one Mr Kelvin Nmor Nzete (28 years), Mr Onyeka Ossai (20 years), Mr Enyadike Emeke (27years) and Mr Ozuem Chukwutem Ogwu (29 years).

They were said to have lured to the victim from her parents home at Umusadege, Kwale in Ndokwa East Local Government Area of the state.

“The victim was raped by the said gang and subsequently by the said Ogwu Chukwutem Ozuem ‘m’. The gang demanded a ransom of two million naira (N2, 000,000) to secure the release of the victim.

“However, while acting on a tip- off, a team of SAKCCS operatives in synergy with Anti-cult from Kwale stormed the criminals’ hideout at Isumpe Utagba-uno, where the victim was rescued after six days in captivity.

The suspects would soon be charged to court, the commissioner said.