We hold El-Rufai responsible for renew killings in Southern Kaduna – SOKAPU

The umbrella body of the Southern Kaduna ethnic body, Southern Kaduna Peoples’ Union (SOKAPU), on Monday blamed the renew killing in some parts of the area on Governor Nasir El-Rufai.

The group in a statement by its spokesman, Mr. Yakubu Kuzamani said the attacked on the people of Goska village in Jema’a Local Government Area of Kaduna State, wander why an attacked was carried out on it’s community for about two days while a curfew was still effective in the area.

“SOKAPU is calling on all people of goodwill to personally hold Governor Nasir El-Rufai responsible for all those murdered in Goska village because these killings took placed under a 24-hour curfew, imposed on Zangon Kataf, Kaura and Jema’a local government areas by the Governor.

“While people were forced to stay indoors, pampered marauding herdsmen whose presence around Goska has been noticed and reported by people around that area for almost three days, attacked the town and for hours killed and burnt without let or hindrance from security. This amply confirmed our assertion that the 24-hour curfew slammed on the 3 LGAs in Southern Kaduna was just to punish the people for daring to protest the persistent killings in their villages on 20th December when El-Rufai visited Kafanchan.

“It means the Governor lied on December 21 when, in justifying the 24-hour curfew slammed on the 3 LGs said, “The State Security Council said it took the step following credible intelligence about risk to lives and property in the areas.” More than 20 communities have been attacked and hundreds killed without the Governor getting any ‘credible intelligence to lives and property but he became drowned in ‘credible intelligence to justify his curfew when youths and women protested the killings in his presence,” the statement read.

While condemning the attack in Goska village and condole with the bereaved, SOKAPU appealed to people to remain calm, “never to go on any reprisal, never to take the law into their hands and remain law-abiding.”