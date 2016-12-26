Nigerian Navy claims reduction in crude oil theft and pipeline vandalism

The Nigerian Navy says there has been drastic reduction in maritime crimes especially illegal bunkering, crude oil theft and piracy which before now have been increasingly consistent in the nation’s waterways.

The Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas, made the claims in Warri during the annual Nigerian Navy Ball in Delta area.

Representing and delivering a speech on behalf of the Chief of Naval Staff at the occasion was the Commander, Logistics Command of the Nigerian Navy, Rear Admiral Bee Ibenwo.

In his address he highlighted some of the achievements of the force in Delta area in the last one year.

“The Nigerian Navy has over the years accounted for itself in ensuring the maritime security in maintaining national stability of the sub region

To sustain a collaborative effort in the sub-region, the NN must improve on its fighting capability and operational protectiveness.

Some milestones have been achieved especially in the areas of fleet recapitalisation which entails acquisition of platforms. Through this approach, the Nigerian Navy has taken delivery of two offshore vessels from China and six intersession boats from Sri Lanka”

Advertisement

While commending the Nigerian Navy for a selfless service to the country, former governor of Bayelsa State and a special guest of honour, Mr Nestor Binabo, appealed to all communities in the region to cooperate with the military, particularity the Nigerian Navy in the protection of the nation’s oil and gas facilities in the region

“All of us know that 90% of our wealth is within the Niger Delta Region and until the resources in this area are well protected, we cannot have a favourable economic development in our dear country.”

Many guests and officers at the event agreed that government should devote more resources to meet the short and long term needs of the Navy for a more effective discharge of their duties.

The Nigerian Navy Ball also known as Sun Set in military circle is seen generally as the time of the day when the sun disappears below the Western horizon.

The event had in attendance both serving and retired officers of the Nigerian Navy in the Niger Delta region, and it was an opportunity for all of them to unwind.

The lit lantern during the day till nightfall and the naval flag being lowered signified the ceremonial end of annual military activities of the Nigerian Navy in the Delta area, although routine patrols of the water ways for surveillance to forestall attacks on oil installations would continue into the New Year.