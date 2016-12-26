Babangida commends troops for recapturing Sambisa Forest from Boko Haram

Former Military President, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, on Monday said he is highly delighted about the news of the successful operations of Nigeria’s gallant military personnel in the Sambisa Forest.

The troops on Sunday recaptured the forest from dreaded sect, Boko Haram.

In a statement by Media Office of the former Head State, Babangida said: “It is a sign of relief that the Military has finally smocked out Boko Haram terrorists from their notorious enclave of Sambisa Forest.”

General Babangida also saluted the courage and determination of President Muhammadu Buhari, Army chiefs as well as armed men and women and other security personnel for their sacrifice for the painful liberation of Sambisa Forest and the adjoining abode of Boko Haram.

He said: “May I rejoice with the government and Nigerians on the successful dislodging of Boko Haram from their base in Sambisa.”

With the successful takeover of the Sambisa Forest, General Babangida hoped that very soon the remaining Chibok girls will be located and reunite with their families.

The former Military President reaffirmed his earlier stand that “President Muhammadu Buhari and the Military are capable of crushing any challenge of the territorial integrity of Nigeria”.

The former Military President paid tributes to all fallen heroes for making the supreme sacrifice in their efforts of keeping the nation from aggression, adding: “The labour of our heroes past, shall never been in vain.”

Babangida urged the military to unveil a new strategy of further defeating pockets of insurgents, terrorists, armed bandits and cattle rustlers all over the country.