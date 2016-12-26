CAN condoles with victims of Kaduna violence

The Christian Association of Nigeria on Monday condoled with the victims of killings in Southern Kaduna.

It also congratulated Nigerians on the brith of Jesus Christ, but asked the citizens to be courageous in the face of challenges and adversities.

The President of CAN, Dr. Olasupo Ayokunle, in a Christmas message in Abuja, also identified with the victims of the Boko Haram terrorists in the North East.

He said, “I congratulate all Christians in this Christmas season when we are commemorating the birth of our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ. We thank God for the joy and hope the season has brought to all of us.

“I admonish all Christians and of course all Nigerians to pick up courage and move on with their lives inspite of the challenges facing us as a nation. Though Joseph was disappointed when he saw Mary pregnant thinking it was an outcome of her unfaithful sexual intercourse, he decided not to allow that to determine his future. He made up his mind to put her away privately and move on with his life.

“That was courage. Although things turned out this year in the way we never expected, the Lord that intervened through a dream in the case of Joseph and restored their relationship with a baby as icing on the cake will restore prosperity to our land and make the coming year a year of abundance in the name of Jesus. Merry Christmas to you all and a happy and prosperous new year in Jesus’ name.”

Also, CAN has sent message of condolences and sympathy to the Internally Displaced Persons and families of victims in the killings in the Southern Kaduna

The condolence message was contained in a statement by its Director of Legal and Public Affairs, Kwamkur Samuel.

The statement reads: “The leadership team are grateful to the Almighty God that despite the excruciating challenges of the economic recession and the act of terrorism by various terrorists groups and militia in the Middle belt particularly the Southern Kaduna and other parts of Nigeria, the faithful went ahead with the celebration of the Christmas, they are able to keep hope alive.”