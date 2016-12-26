Sacked FUNAAB SSANU members resume work

Against the earlier condition demanding letters of apology from the sacked workers before their reabsorption into the system, the Governing Council of the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB), Ogun State, has approved the unconditional recall of the 23 members of the institution’s chapter of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), who were sacked for allegedly flouting the university’s rules.

In a statement issued yesterday by the institution’s Head, Directorate of Public Relations, Mrs. Emi’ Alawode, said the resolution was part of the Council’s efforts towards resolving the conflicts between the management of the university and a section of the workers’ unions on the campus.

She noted that the new development was also a product of appeals for amicable resolutions by concerned Nigerians from both within and outside the university.

“The decision was taken at the 92nd meeting of the Council, which held on Thursday, December 22, 2016 and chaired by Mrs. Susan Oludiya, a member of the Council, in line with the agreement that the Chairmanship of the Council be rotated, till the reconstitution of a new one.

“The unconditional letters of re-absorption, were signed by the Acting Registrar and Secretary to Council, Mr. Obafemi Oginni. All the 23 staff, who were very elated to be recalled, have resumed at their duty posts,” the statement reads in part.

It would be recalled that the university’s Governing Council, at its 90th statutory meeting, approved the disengagement of the 23 staffers from the services of the university for various offences.

Meanwhile, one of the sacked members of SSANU, who spoke on condition of anonymity, welcomed the development, saying it was one of the right moves towards addressing the contradictions in the university system.

In another development, the University has elected two Congregation representatives into the Council, which according to the university, was in line with the provisions of Chapter F22 (7) g of the establishment Act of the University.

According to Alawode, those elected are Prof. Adesina Agboola of the Department of Mathematics, College of Physical Sciences (COLPHYS) and Mr. Babatunde Anasanwo, an architect, of the Physical Planning Unit of the university. However, the three Congregation representatives on the Senate were returned elected, namely; Dr. Adebayo Oni of the Department of Animal Nutrition, College of Animal Science and Livestock Production (COLANIM); Dr. Abiola Jayeola of the Department of Forestry and Wildlife Management, College of Environmental Resources Management (COLERM) and Dr. Dominic Odulate of the Department of Aquaculture and Fisheries Management (COLERM).

The Vice-Chancellor, Professor Olusola Oyewole, has enjoined all members of staff to continue to contribute positively to the development of the University, while normal academic and administrative activities continue unabatedly.