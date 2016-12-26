Hazy, cold weather disrupt socio-economic life in Jigawa

Hazy and cold weather on Monday forced residents of Dutse, the Jigawa capital, to remain indoor, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

A NAN correspondent who went round the town reported that the busiest places in the capital were deserted due to extreme cold and hazy weather condition.

Malam Rabiu Musa, a taxi driver in Dutse, told NAN at the popular investment building that he had been at the road side park for more than two hours but did not get passengers.

Musa explained that he plied Dutse-Birninkudu, which the car often got filled within 30 minutes, but had spent two hours with only two passengers.

It was also observed that the ever-busy Hakimi Street was abandoned as few people were seen at a tea vendor’s joint known as ‘Mai Shai’.

A visit to the state-owned Children Amusement Park showed that only a handful of children were seen at the park catching fun in celebration of Christmas and Boxing Day.

Mrs Christiana Akwei said that she brought her kids to have fun at the park but could not stay long because of cold and dust.

Akwei added that her children could not cope with cold weather condition and dust, hence she decided to return them home.

NAN also observed that the popular Sani Abacha way was also deserted and vehicles on the road were seen with headlights on as visibility was poor.