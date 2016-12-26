Imolites need food not Christmas fanfare – Obinna

Imo State Government has been urged to “respond to the more pressing needs of the citizenry instead lavishing scarce resources on fanfare during Christmas and New Year festivities”.

The Catholic Archbishop of Owerri Ecclesiastical Province, His Grace, Dr. Anthony J. V. Obinna, made the appeal while fielding questions from journalists in Owerri, after delivering his 2016 Christmas message.

“Around this period of festivity, so much money is put into fanfare to entertain the people and guests. The best thing is to convert this money that goes into fanfare and Christmas lights to responding to the basic needs of the people”, Obinna reasoned.

While saying that it was the reasonable and responsible way of showing empathy for the people, the Catholic cleric, however, argued that “if the government must do something to celebrate Christmas, let it be done moderately and the money converted into responding to the needs of the people”.

It was the Archbishop’s considered opinion that if the people all die, then the state becomes a wilderness because human beings make up society not monuments.

“Government can decorate the place moderately, create a sense of Christmas, but let us curtail those events through which, sometimes or oftentimes, money is siphoned or evacuated, depending on the size”, the Archbishop pleaded.

Answering a question on salaries and pensions owed workers and pensioners, Obinna made copious reference to his Christmas message, “share the pain, share the joy”.

“We don’t know what exactly will happen in Imo State, but I am preparing your minds ahead of time. In case you don’t get your salaries as expected, let it be part of the pain we are sharing”, Obinna said.

He appealed to Imo workers and pensioners to retain the Christmas spirit, even if they don’t get their salaries and pensions as and when due.

Meanwhile, scores of indigent and less privileged citizens converged on Maria Assumpta Cathedral, Owerri, for their usual Christmas gifts.

The Director, Justice Development and Peace/Caritas, JDPC, Rev. Fr. Casmir Nzeh, told newsmen that the Archdiocese prepared to host about 400 but the number has hit over 1,000.

“We made provision for about 400 people but at the last count, the number has hit over 1,000 and still counting. The resources have been over stretched but we are making sure that everybody gets something to eat during the Christmas and New Year festivities”, Rev. Fr. Nzeh said.

Some of the beneficiaries of the Archdiocesan largesse commended the Church for not only maintaining the tradition, but for also extending it to all irrespective of creed, race or political persuasion.