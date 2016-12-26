Arms deal: President Buhari’s close ally Jafaru Isa returns another N70m

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Brig.Gen. Jafaru Isa (retd.), has reportedly returned another N70m from the N170m he allegedly benefited from the $2bn arms deal scam.

Isa, who is a former military governor of Kaduna State and a close ally President Muhammadu Buhari had earlier returned N100m upon upon his arrest by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

He was arrested in January by the EFCC for allegedly receiving N170m from the embattled former National Security Adviser, Col. Sambo Dasuki (retd.).

Advertisement

He was, however, released by the EFCC after returning N100m to the commission with a promise to pay the balance of N70m.

“I can confirm to you that Jafaru Isa has returned the balance of N70m to the Federal Government’s purse. This brings the total amount of money he has returned to N170m,” a source at the EFCC reportedly said.

It, however, remained unclear if the EFCC will still prosecute Isa, who is believed to have health challenges.