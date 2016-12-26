Okorocha blast past leaders over lack of peace in Nigeria

Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo state, yesterday, blamed past leaders who have failed in their family upbringing for the lack of peace in the country.

Okorocha made this statement while expressing worries over the state of the country, during a church service at the Holy Trinity Catholic Church Ogboko in Ideato South Local Government of the state.

The Governor also heaped the blame on the failure of the family in preaching peace.

“If peace and love had flown from the families in the country since the nation’s independence there would not have been the Civil War or Boko Haram or IPOB or Niger-Delta Avengers,” he simply put.

He regretted that,”It was the seed of discord sown long before now that has given birth to all these agitations on the basis of tribe and religion.”

“I advise that this time around, we should take up a new resolution to say we must be at peace with ourselves and at peace with our neighbours and indeed at peace with others”

“This is what is key, as too much of negative analysis, contentions and complains have led us no where”

“we should be able to relate with one another and be our brothers’ keepers not minding tribal or religious differences.

This is my message for all, and only then, the progress we are looking for shall come” the governor said.