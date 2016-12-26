Our interventions in Nigeria on course – EU

The European Union (EU) has said its intervention programme in Nigeria is on course despite challenges.

The umbrella body of 28 European countries, however, reaffirmed its determination to support good governance and efforts to improve living standard through its carefully mapped out ongoing intervention programmes simultaneously across Nigeria, particularly in Niger Delta.

EU Ambassador/Head of Delegation in Nigeria and ECOWAS, Mr. Michel Arion, gave the assurance in Abuja when he visited the Chairman of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Senator Victor Ndoma-Egba.

He listed the mandate of the EU delegation to include; deepening political dialogue on issues of mutual interest; strengthening partnership with Nigeria and ECOWAS; supporting regional integration in ECOWAS region and several other interventions.

Mr. Arion revisited the evaluation of the cooperation strategy of the European Commission with the Federal Government, its implementation in relation to the strategies and national indicative programmes of the seventh and ninth European Development Fund (EDF) and the contributions from thematic budget lines and other cooperation instruments.

Arion told Ndoma-Egba that the EU was already doing a lot to improve the standard of living of people of the region.

Responding, Ndoma-Egba, appreciated the sincerity of EU to support the reinvigorated effort of the new management of NDDC to restore peace and engender development in the oil rich region.

He reminded the that plans are under way to revisit the NDDC master-plan, to either revalidate, update or entirely develop a fresh one that would properly guide the speedy development of the region.”