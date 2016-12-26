Army counts gains of Operation Python Dance in South East

The Nigerian Army has expressed satisfaction that the targets of the Exercise Python Dance in the South East billed to end on December 27, 2016 are being achieved.

General Officer Commanding (GOC) 82 Division, Nigerian Army, Enugu, Maj. Gen Adamu Abubakar, spoke to reporters at the Onitsha Bridge Head through the Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, 82 Division Nigeria Army, Enugu Col. Sagir Musa.

Sagir said by the special grace of God and efforts of the army, the targets of Exercise Python Dance which included preventing armed robbery and kidnapping, ensuring free flow of traffic, preventing clashes between farmers and herdsmen and preventing communal clashes among others have been a great success because no such incidents have been witnessed so far.

Contrary to the apprehension of commuters, the Niger Bridge Head and other parts of Anambra State that usually experienced heavy traffic congestion during the Yuletide were free for travellers during the Christmas celebration yesterday.

Maj. Gen Abubakar who sent a team of military officers led by Brigadier General Wilson Ali to monitor the traffic situation at different parts of the state expressed satisfaction. The GOC, with the special team of officers including Col. Issah Abdullahi, Commander, 302 Artillery Regiment, (General Support) Onitsha and other senior army officers from Enugu and Onitsha after inspecting traffic flow, expressed happiness that travellers were moving freely on the bridge which has over the years been a nightmare.

“As you can see, we are here today to look at the position of Niger Bridge Onitsha. For many years, in times like this season, there has been serious gridlock that takes hours and days for people to pass from Asaba to Onitsha, but by the special grace of God and in line with one of the targets of the exercise, it has been eradicated.”

He noted that the eradication of the gridlock was not only achieved in Onitsha, but in other states of South East like Abia, Imo and Ebonyi including Enugu where he said they had gone round to monitor the situation.