IPOB vows to avenge members’ killing

The Indigenous People of Biafra on Sunday asked President Muhammadu Buhari to caution security agencies, whom it alleged were killing pro-Biafra agitators without provocation.

The group vowed to avenge the death of any of its member killed by the country’s security agencies henceforth.

It said that nobody should take the group’s non-violent philosophy for granted.

In a press statement by the Media and Publicity Secretary of the group, Mr. Emma Powerful, the group said the era of killing its members with without provocation had gone.

It maintained that the members of the group had the right to self defence.

The statement read partly, “Many have paid the supreme sacrifice at Igweocha, Port Harcourt, Rivers State; Aba in Abia State, Nkpor and Onitsha in Anambra State, which Biafra and posterity will never forget. We shall honour all those that fell on this long and painful march to freedom.

“Having said this, we will not hesitate to invoke the right to self-defence, should the government of Nigeria attempt to kill even one peaceful IPOB protester.

Advertisement

“Biafrans are, naturally, law-abiding and peaceful people without the history of conquest like any other major ethnic nationalities in Nigeria.

“The European Union and other internationally-recognised institutions in the world have taken time to study IPOB’s grievances and have come to the conclusion that the Nigerian government, headed by Muhammadu Buhari, is hell-bent on annihilating the people of Biafra.”

The group said it would not have any talk with the Federal Government under President Muhammadu Buhari until the release of their leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

“IPOB worldwide and its leadership are pleased with every effort people are making towards the restoration of the Biafra nation. We are highly committed to making sure Biafra comes under the command of our ordained leader and prophet, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

“We wish to clarify that there will be no negotiation talks until our leader, Nnamdi Kanu, and other members detained illegally are released unconditionally as two courts of competent jurisdiction have ruled in Abuja,” the statement said.