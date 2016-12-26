SSS 2 student, five others killed in fresh Kaduna attack

Unknown gunmen killed six persons in an attack on Goska, a village near Kafanchan in Jemaa Local Government of Kaduna State in the wee hours of Sunday.

Among those killed was Gimbia Morik, an SSS 2 student and daughter of Gideon Morik, former Deputy Speaker of the Kaduna State House of Assembly and also one-time Chairman, Jemaa Local Government Area.

Morik said: “The attackers just stormed the village and started shooting; they killed six people, including my daughter, and five others.”

He said that the attackers injured many others and burnt many houses.

Advertisement

The local government and two others: Kaura and Zango-Kataf, have been under a 24-hour curfew, following incessant attacks by unknown gunmen.

A senior police officer, who confirmed the incident, described the destruction at Goska as “very devastating”.

He said that the corpses had been deposited at the Kafanchan General Hospital where the injured were also being treated.

Already, Governor Nasir El-Rufai has condemned the attacks and vowed to fish out those that invaded Goska.

The governor, who emphatised with families that lost loved ones, charged security agencies to double their efforts toward halting the persistent attacks.