Sen. Abe calls for unity among Rivers people

The senator representing Rivers South-East senatorial district in the National Assembly, Senator Magnus Abe, has called for unity among the people of Rivers State towards the progress and stability of the state.

Abe, who made the call in a Christmas goodwill message made available to newsmen in Port Harcourt, expressed the hope that the insecurity and violence that characterised 2016 would not happen again in 2017.

The senator said, “It is our hope and prayer that the insecurity, violence and challenges witnessed in the state in 2016 will be a thing of the past in 2017.”

He urged those who foment trouble to sheathe their sword and embrace peace in the overall interest of the state.

Abe said, “I want to appeal to all Rivers men and women that we come together, work together for peace, security and stability of our state. I’m sure it is the intention of Rivers people that they need to see change in the way politics is conducted in Rivers State.”

Abe, a former secretary to Rivers State government commended the people of Rivers South East for voting for him, assuring them their confidence in him was not misplaced.

He said, “I want to thank everybody for the support that was given to me in the last election, which cuts across party lines and to say to all those who did not that by the grace of God, your own hope, dream and expectation will be met in the coming year”.

Abe, who is a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), therefore, wished them Merry Christmas and a prosperous New Year in advance.