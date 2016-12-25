Avoid sin while celebrating Christmas – Priest

Rev. Fr. Stanley Aroh, the Parish Priest of St. Rita Catholic Church, Mararaba, Nasarawa State, has advised Christians against reckless celebration of Christmas.

Aroh gave the advice in his Christmas sermon on Sunday in Abuja, stressing that Christians must avoid sin while celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ.

He explained that the day, which signified the birth of Christ should be celebrated joyfully but with caution in order not to offend Almighty God.

He advised that the celebration should be solemn and should reflect on the real reason for Christmas “and not just eating and partying in the name of celebration.

“Let us celebrate Christmas with great joy for it is the birth of our salvation that has brought grace to mankind.

“The season is all about showing love and making sacrifices for our neighbours and the poor.”

He noted that even in the face of recession which was bedevilling the country, people should endeavour to sacrifice by giving to the needy.

According to him, the ability to give in the present economic situation shows the extent to which one can sacrifice for Christ.

Referring to the Bible story, the Priest said even the three wise men gave to Jesus out of what they had not like they had in abundance or were rich.

“While eating and drinking and in celebration mood, do not forget the poor.

“It is a season of love, make sure you extend a hand of care to the under privileged ones around you to promote unity and peace in the country.”