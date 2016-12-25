Muslims, youths, traditional rulers celebrate Christmas in pastor’s house

Some Muslims, youths and traditional rulers in Kaduna State on Sunday celebrated Christmas in Pastor Yohanna Buru’s house in solidarity with Christians to boost inter-religious tolerance.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that hundreds of Muslim youths and traditional title holders from the 23 local government areas of Kaduna State attended the celebration.

The Muslims, who were seen at the pastor’s house in the early hours of the day, waited for Christian worshippers to close from Church for them to begin the celebration.

Pastor Buru, the General Overseer of Christ Evangelical Intercessory Fellowship Ministry, Sabon Tasha, Kaduna, said: “I am glad to host this year’s Christmas celebration with both my Muslim and Christian brothers and sisters.

“It is really wonderful to see this number of people in my house today and mostly Muslims who came from different parts of the country.

“We never expected this large number of people and that makes me happy.

“To me, this is love, unity and togetherness; we are using this Christmas to bring back peace and unity and we want this relationship maintained forever.”

Dr. Yusuf Nadabo, the Dean of Student Affairs, Kaduna State University, also expressed delight at the large number of people who attended the Christmas celebration.

Nadabo said: “Although this is not the first time I am visiting Pastor Buru’s house for Christmas, the number of Muslims in this year’s celebration is unprecedented.

“This is the most joyful time of the year. We do not need proof of coexistence because we did same during Maulud Nabiyyi and it was great.”

Alhaji Kabiru Abdullahi (Marafan Gwanin Gora) is among the traditional title holders at the Christmas party at Pastor Buru’s house, and he urged Nigerians to continue to pray for peace and unity in the country.

Abdullahi stressed the need for unity among Nigerians and called on other religious leaders to emulate Pastor Buru.

He thanked security operatives “for being on their toes to ensure hitch-free celebration”.