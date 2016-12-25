Advertisement

Fire engulfs Kara market in Ogun

Fire engulfs Kara market in Ogun

Property worth millions of naira have been destroyed in a fire outbreak at Kara market in Ogun state.

Officials of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) claimed that the fire might have been caused by a faulty generator.

Advertisement

The NEMA official said that the swift response of the emergency unit, security operatives and members of public helped reduce the spread of the inferno.

He said that it was premature to ascertain the value of property lost but the nature of business carried out in the market proved that indeed millions of naira must have been lost.

Get more stories like this on Twitter & Facebook


AD: See how I satisfied my woman for over 30 mins in bed and enlarge my manhood size without side effect [Click here to Read]


Advertisement

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT



YOU MAY ALSO LIKE...



Advertisement


JOIN US ON FACEBOOK



Advertisement

FOLLOW US ON TWITTER



Copyright © 2016 TODAY.ng. All Rights Reserved.