President Buhari asks Nigerians to be patient

President Muhammadu Buhari says he is yet to recover from the shock he received when he discovered that the past governments did not save from the resources from oil boom in the country.

The President was speaking in his residence while addressing Christian faithful who came to pay Christmas homage to him in the Presidential Villa.

The group was led by the Archbishop John Cardinal Onaiyekan, the Primate of the Anglican Communion, Dr Nicholas Okoh, the chairman of the Abuja chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria.

President Buhari reiterated the tripod issues on which his administration stands beginning with security, fight against corruption and infrastructure development and job creation.

“I believe some of you were following us during our campaigns and what we identified is still our fundamental fulcrum.

“Number one is security and we kept on saying that whether is it an organisation or a country, you have to secure it before you can manage it properly,” he said.

On the lack of savings by previous governments, he explained that the situation has made things quite difficult for his administration.

He pleaded with Nigerians to be patient with the administration as it tackles the problems of insecurity, unemployment and infrastructure.

“I am looking forward to having people discuss with their colleagues to be patient with the government.

“We are always thinking about our country and our people and God in His infinite mercies has given Nigeria a lot of preachers.

“In terms of resources; both human and material, we better leave something for our children and grandchildren,” he said.

He also pleaded with the militants in the Niger Delta to be ready to discuss with government on how to share the resources in the Niger Delta region, especially now that the war against Boko Haram has been won.

Among the guests were friends and well-wishers from the Muslim community.

It has always been a tradition that they join the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory to pay homage to the President during festivities and to also pray for him.

They did not visit empty handed, as they presented the President with giant Christmas cards and other items in form of artwork.