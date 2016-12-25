Ondo traditional rulers ban Eze Ndigbo title

Traditional rulers in Ondo State have banned the Igbo traditional title of Eze Ndigbo in all towns and villages in the state.

The Deji of Akure, Oba Aladelusi Aladetoyinbo, announced the resolution of the traditional rulers in the state through a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Michael Adeyeye.

He declared that the title of Eze Ndigbo no longer exist in the state.

He said all the traditional rulers in the state had agreed to ensure that the title of Eze Ndigbo is banned in all their domains.

It was gathered that the Deji of Akure planned to install a new Eze Ndigbo against the wish of many Igbos in the state but the Akure monarch said “for the benefit of doubt, we have no intention to install any leader for the Igbo community as being speculated.”

The Akure monarch said, “The title of Eze Ndigbo does not exist anywhere in Akure or Ondo state. Therefore, there could not have been any move to install anyone with such title. Hence, it remains a figment of the imagination and mere wishful thinking for anyone who claims such.

“An earlier act of insubordination to the Yoruba monarchy and culture by one Mr. Gregory Iloehika, has been deplored by all and sundry, in all its ramifications, as against the traditional norms and practice of the Yoruba people and this led to his removal and subsequent ban of the title of Eze Ndigbo in Akure kingdom and the entire Ondo State.”

He however noted that, “it remains within the purview of the Igbo community to choose its own leadership and it is at liberty to present a leader from among itself if it so desires.”

The monarch threatened to deal decisively with anyone trying to “fan the ember of discord through this means, thereby creating unnecessary panic and misinformation in Akure and Ondo state at large.”

He maintained that he remained the only authority with the prerogative to install any traditional or honourary chief within Akure kingdom.