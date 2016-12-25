Nigerian Breweries office gutted by early morning fire

There was a fire outbreak on Sunday at the empty bottle compound of the plant of Nigerian Breweries Plc in Iganmu, Lagos.

The fire started early in the morning.

It has, however, been put under control by men of the Lagos State Fire Service supported by the Brewery fire team and other nearby corporate organisations.

There were no injuries or fatalities arising from the fire, the company said in a statement by its spokesman, Kufre Ekanem.

The statement added that only empty bottles, plastic crates and some sections of the bottle holding bay were impacted by the fire.

Brewery operations were not disrupted by the incidence.

Ekanem added in the statement: “We thank all stakeholders who have called to clarify or support the Lagos Brewery at this time.”