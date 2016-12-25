Zamfara lawmaker sponsors free eye treatment for 5,000 persons

Alhaji Tijjani Yahaya, the Senator representing Zamfara North senatorial district has sponsored free eye care treatment and operations to 5,000 people with eye problems in his constituency.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the programme was conducted in four general hospitals in the four local government areas of the constituency which included Birnin-Magaji, Kaura-Namoda, Shinkafi and Zurmi.

Speaking while flagging -off the project at Kaura-Namoda general hospital on Sunday, Yahaya said it was one of his health intervention initiatives to complement the state government efforts in health care delivery.

He said the project was aimed at assisting people with various health challenges in his constituency particularly aged suffering from eye problems.

Yahaya said there were other healthcare programmes particularly for women and children coming after this programme.

“As represetatives of people, we are always trying to bring something that will benefit people.

“We mobilised a medical team comprising 10 medical doctors, 30 nurses and other non – health workers for this exercise. We provided drugs, reading glasses and other working materials for surgical activities.

“We are targeting for treatment over 5,000 across the four centers established under this programmes, 1,250 patients in each of the four centers.”, he said.

In his remarks, the state Commissioner for Health, Alhaji Sulaiman Gummi, commended the senator for sponsoring the programme.

Gummi represented by the Director, Public Health Services, Dr Habibu Yelwa urged other well-to-do individuals to support government efforts in providing health services to people of the state.

He noted that thousands of people were suffering from various health challenges but due to lack of financial support, they could not go to hospitals, especially in rural areas.

Gummi said the state ministry of health was ever ready to partner with any stakeholder in providing healthcare services to people of the state.

The Emir of Kaura-Namoda, Alhaji Muhammad Asha thanked the senator for the gesture, describing it as timely and welcome development.

Asha noted that the project would assist many aged people especially women to access eye care treatment and operation, urging other political offices holders to emulate the senator.