IG deploys policemen, choppers in Southern Kaduna

The Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, has deployed police operatives in Kafanchan and the neighbouring communities in Southern Kaduna, Kaduna State, following the incessant bloody attacks on residents of the area.

The IG said he had constituted a Joint Tactical Operation Squad, comprising the Police Mobile Force, Counter-Terrorism Unit, Special Anti-Robbery Squad, Intelligence Response Team, Special Investigation Bureau, and the Explosives Ordinance Department.

Others include the IGP Monitoring Unit, Police K9 (Sniffer Dog Section), Police Air wing and Police Medical Team with their Headquarters in Kafanchan, which operations would cover the entire Southern Kaduna.

Idris was represented by the Deputy Inspector-General of Police in charge of Operations, Habila Joshak, during the flag off of ‘Operation Harmony,’ on Saturday in Kaduna.

The IG said the men would be proactive, work on actionable intelligence and carry out massive deployment and 24 hours surveillance and patrol, continuous raids of identified criminal hideouts.

This, he said would enable them to arrest promptly trouble-makers and their sponsors and nip in the bud violent acts and other criminalities in the general area.

Advertisement

He said, “The deployment of the Joint Tactical Squad personnel will cover all the communities, towns, villages, vulnerable points, government and private infrastructures and facilities in the area.

“Police helicopters will embark on guided missions and aerial surveillance of the entire area and will operate in synergy with other police formations on the ground.”

Idris lamented the loss of lives and properties to the violence in the area, noting that it was time to put a stop to this.

He enjoined traditional rulers, religious leaders, public office holders, politicians, opinion leaders, parents and guardians to prevail on their subjects, supporters, children and wards to support the police personnel in the discharge of their responsibilities.

He also admonished them to propagate peace, demonstrate love, forgiveness and tolerance to promote harmonious coexistence with their brothers and fellow citizens, irrespective of religious, ethnic or political inclinations and differences.

“In conclusion, the Inspector-General of Police wishes to assure the good people and communities of Southern Kaduna of adequate security and protection of their lives and properties and hereby enjoined them to be law-abiding and give a chance for peace to prevail and cooperate with the police personnel deployed in their localities,” he said.