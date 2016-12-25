Okorocha advocates continued prosperity and unity in Nigeria

The Governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha, has urged Christians in Nigeria to continue to pray for the prosperity and unity of the country.

In his Christmas message, the governor asked Christians to pray for the leaders and see the current economic recession as a challenge that would pave way for a greater Nigeria.

He noted that all the citizens and the leaders needed to do was to unite and begin to build a ‘country of collective dreams and aspirations’.

Governor Okorocha also asked Nigerians to remain committed in their support for President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress led administration.

Similarly, he appealed to the people of Imo State to appreciate the glaring desire of the ‘rescue mission government’ to make the state a model, adding that he also meant well for the state as their governor.

While wishing Imo indigenes and Nigerians merry Christmas, the governor assured the state residents that he would not relent in his concerted effort to keep the state on the speed lane of development, growth and progress.