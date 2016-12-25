God will decide what I become in 2019 – Lagos Speaker

In a veiled reference to the possibility of becoming the governor of Lagos State someday, the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, has said that he would “move forward” from being leader of the LAHA at God’s appointed time.

Speaking at the ongoing annual retreat of the Deeper Life Bible Church on the Lagos/Ibadan Expressway, he noted that he was spending his 16th year in the assembly, and that people have been asking him when he would “move up.”

“Each time I’m asked when I’m moving up, I tell them that I’m waiting for divine directive,” he said.

Obasa revealed that this attendance marked the second time he would be attending the DLBC annual retreat, having attended for the first time as a pupil of Saka Tinubu Memorial College, Agege, Lagos State.

While enjoining religious unity in the state, Obasa said that the Qur’an has so much to say about Jesus, and that any Muslim who does not believe the Bible isn’t a real one. He enjoined worshipers to pray for Governor Ambode, members of the House, and the state in general.

The Speaker attended the retreat in company with four other members of the Assembly, including Mrs. Funmi Tejuosho, who led the congregation in singing the worship song, ‘Oh Come Let Us Adore Him.’

Tejuosho said though she had never been to DLBC before, she had always had the dream of worshiping in the church, and that she would take the blessings she received back to her constituency.