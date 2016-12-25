I’m happy to go to church on Christmas day – Freed Chibok girl

The 21 Nigerian “Chibok girls” who were released by Boko Haram in October have reportedly rejoined their families for Christmas.

According to BBC, it is the girls’ first time to return home since their abduction by the Islamist group from their school in Chibok.

The report said that the girls have been held in a secret location for debriefing by the Nigerian government ever since they gained their freedom.

The young women, the report said, were freed after Switzerland and the International Red Cross made a deal with the terrorist group.

“I never knew that I would return [home]…. I had given up hope of ever going home,” one of the girls Asabe Goni, 22 was quoted as saying, as she helped her mother prepare for Christmas.

Goni said she was excited to go to church on Christmas day.

At least 21 of the Chibok schoolgirls kidnapped by Boko Haram were released in October.

Another 197 remain in captive.

The abduction of 276 school girls in 2014 and the government’s failure to quickly free them caused international outrage and brought Boko Haram, Nigeria’s homegrown Islamic extremist group, to the world’s attention. Dozens of the girls escaped on their own, but most remain missing.

In May, one of the girls, Amina Ali Nkeki, escaped on her own. Shortly after her release, Nkeki told her family that some of the kidnapped girls died of illness and that other, like her, have been married to fighters and are pregnant or already have babies.