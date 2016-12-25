Aregbesola felicitates with Christians, asks Nigerians to pray for recovery

The Governor of Osun State, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, on Saturday urged Christians and Nigerians of other faiths to take advantage of the celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ to pray for the quick recovery of the country’s economy and the sustainability of an indivisible Nigeria.

Aregbesola also enjoined them to always strive for the good of the land, saying the much publicised change must begin with every Nigerian for a more prosperous country.

The Governor, in a Christmas message released by the Director, Bureau of Communication and Strategy, Office of the Governor, Semiu Okanlawon, urged Christians to look onto God for help and sustenance consistent with the counsel to “pray always, and not faint”.

Specifically, Aregbesola reminded Nigerians of the need to intensify prayers for the quick recovery of the ailing economy and cut down their dependence on foreign goods, increase local production and enhance entrepreneurship.

He added that the Bible encourages Christians to pray for leaders and those in authority so “that we may lead a quiet and tranquil life in all devotion and dignity”.

The Governor said praying for the nation and depending on Nigeria’s grown food and other products would help save the local currency which currently carries too much pressure.

Aregbesola expressed regrets that despite the huge potential in sectors such as agriculture and manufacturing, Nigeria has failed to make use of the opportunities.‎

Quoting from 1 Timothy 2:2 and Isaiah 1:19, the governor said: “I exhort therefore, that, first of all, supplications, prayers, intercessions, and giving of thanks, be made for all men; For kings, and for all that are in authority; that we may lead a quiet and peaceable life in all godliness and honesty. For this is good and acceptable in the sight of God our Saviour.

“If you are willing and obedient, you will eat the good things of the land.”

Aregbesola urged the people of Osun State to use the period of the Christmas to pray for the state so that development, peace and security would continue to reign.

The governor noted that the peace Osun State is witnessing under his administration can be associated with the prayers of all religions in the state and the commitment of government to providing good governance.