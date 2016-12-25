BringBackOurGirls demands FG update on Chibok girls negotiation

The #BringBackOurGirls (BBOG) group has demanded an immediate status update on the negotiation effort to retrieve the rest of the abducted Chibok girls.

In a statement of the monthly monitoring initiative released by the group, it stated that government’s failure to provide any updates to anxious families of the girls and concerned public is condemnable.

In the statement signed by the leaders of the group, Dr Oby Ezekwesili and Aisha Yesufu, the group urged for update on the rescue mission adding that the silence was uncalled for.

“It is now 975 days since our Chibok Girls were abducted from their school. Only 23 out of 219 (or 11%) of them are back. Where are our remaining 196 (or 89%) #ChibokGirls that are still missing? At the return of the 21 girls on 13 October, a confident Minister of Information as well as Spokesperson of the Presidency informed the public that 83 more of our girls would be retrieved from Boko Haram.

“It is worrisome that 8 weeks after there is ominous silence from the Federal Government on the whereabouts of our 196 remaining Chibok Girls.

“The visible inertia and lethargy of Government in failing to provide any updates to anxious families and concerned public is condemnable considering how high it raised hopes that their return was imminent two months ago. We demand an immediate status update on the negotiation effort to retrieve the rest of our Chibok girls,” it said.