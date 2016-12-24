We appreciate your courage in defending your people – Adeboye tells Fayose

World renowned cleric and General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, on Saturday encouraged the Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, saying that his courage and willingness to defend his people and the cause of the common man in the country is appreciated.

Adeboye, who was received by Fayose and the Ewi of Ado-Ekiti, Oba Rufus Adejugbe, at the Ewi’s palace during his tour of the country to the state as part of the church’s annual ‘Let’s Go A Fishing” programme, said to Fayose: “We thank God for your life sir.

“We thank God for your courage, for your boldness, we thank God for your being willing to take risks so that your people can be protected.

“You have been a governor who knows when to say enough is enough in defence of his people.

“And I’m sure you know what I’m talking about and I am sure the world knows.

“I don’t want to say more than that, but be assured that we are praying for you and you will succeed in Jesus name.”

Urging other governors to equally defend their people, Adeboye prayed for all state executives, adding: “We wish all other governors who stand for their people defend their people and know when to say enough is enough success and we thank God for their life.”

Governor Fayose said he had woken up very early enough to receive Adeboye, adding that he was sure all Ekiti State people are blessed by his coming.

He said: “I know what it is for you to go round.

“And we pray that the almighty will continue to be with you as you transverse the length and breadth of the world spreading the gospel of our Lord Jesus Christ.

“We have longed and waited for your coming.

“We appreciate your coming because we know what it means.

“You have been an inspiration to so many and are indeed.

“We need prayers that the Lord would make our year 2017 a meaningful one.

“We believe in God.

“We believe in you.

“The Bible says if we believe in the Prophet, we will have the benefits of the prophet and the benefits of God.”

Revealing that Ado-Ekiti remains his home as his grandmother hailed from the town, Pastor Adeboye explained to the Ewi of Ado Ekiti that he could not resist his invitation to call at the palace though his schedules were tight.

He therefore promised to specially visit the monarch someday, saying: “Kabiyesi, this is my home as my grandmother hailed from here.

“Many have been waiting for me in all parts of the state and I have to visit all of them.

“That is why I haven’t been coming.

“But I promise to specially visit you someday.”

The Ewi of Ado Ekiti also appreciated Adeboye’s visit, saying: “You have come to your source.

“By your coming here today to bless the palace, you are by extension blessing all the palaces in Ekiti State and also all the people of Ekiti.”