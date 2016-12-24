Christmas: Kalu sues for religious tolerance

Eminent businessman and former Governor of Abia State, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, has urged Nigerians to embrace the acts of alms giving, togetherness and peaceful co-existence regardless of ethnic, religious and political differences.

According to the business mogul, this year’s Christmas should be celebrated by offering special prayers for the nation, adding that the relentless efforts of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration will manifest in the long run.

In a statement signed by his Special Adviser, Kunle Oyewumi, Kalu said: “As we celebrate Christmas, it is important for us to appraise ourselves individually and as a people.

Advertisement

“Let us in the spirit of the festivity demonstrate propriety and moral values in our daily pursuits.

“Nigeria is blessed as a multi-religious country and as such we should not allow personal sentiments override our collective resolve to have a united and indivisible country.

“We can only attain greatness as a nation through peace, unity and harmony.”

The former governor tasked people at the helm at all levels of government to make the people’s welfare a top priority in their agenda.

While wishing the Christian faithful a hitch free celebration, Kalu urged them to extend the Christmas merriment to people of other religious denominations.