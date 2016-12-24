Navy says crime in maritime sector has reduced in Niger Delta

The Nigerian Navy on Saturday said that crime had reduced in the maritime sector of the Niger Delta region due to the sustained efforts of its personnel in policing the maritime domain.

Rear Adm. James Oluwole, Flag Officer Commanding (FOC) Eastern Naval Command in Calabar, disclosed this during a chat with newsmen in Calabar.

“There has been drastic reduction in oil theft, illegal oil bunkering, sea piracy and other forms of illegalities along the water ways.

“We have maintained a steady patrol at sea, with a view to securing the maritime domain for vandals.

“I must specially thank Mr President, the legislature and the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Adm. Ibok-Ete Ibas, for supporting the Navy to carry out its constitutional duties,” he said.

The FOC said that the command successfully held the 2016 Nigerian Navy Ceremonial Sunset and End of Year Ball for its serving and retired officers on Dec. 23, 2016.

According to him, the occasion is an opportunity for the Navy to recognize the efforts of its serving and retired personnel, as well as ensuring a safe and secure maritime environment.

“since the establishment of the Nigerian Navy in 1956, the story has been that of success, in spite of the numerous challenges and the evolving security environment.

“The Nigerian Navy must improve on its fighting capability and operational effectiveness, the Navy recently took delivery of two offshore patrol vessels, NNS Centenary and NNS Unity, build in China.

“These vessels will enhance effective patrol of the maritime domain and will also help in securing the nation’s economic resources from vandals’’, he added.

He assured of the continuous training of naval personnel, saying that such efforts in capacity building, was needed to move the Navy forward.