Fayemi congratulates Christians, urges peaceful co-existence

The Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has urged Nigerians to embrace the virtues of love, charity and peaceful co-existence that the Christmas celebrations symbolise, even as he congratulated Christians in the country for witnessing this year’s celebration.

The Minister urged Christians to use the opportunity of the season to reflect on the reason for the birth of Christ as well as developments in the country and keep hope alive.

“As we celebrate, we should continue to extend hands of love and live as one big family irrespective of our social, political and religious leanings, and trust God for a better tomorrow and a greater country,” said Fayemi in a goodwill message signed by his Special Assistant on Media, Yinka Oyebode.

Fayemi said the Christmas season commemorates the birth of Jesus Christ, who is the symbol of Christianity and the harbinger of peace, love and good tidings, adding that there is no better way to celebrate the season than to demonstrate love, humility and generosity towards one another.

He urged Nigerians to pray to God to bless the economic advancement efforts and plans of the present administration, so that the gains would be enduring and the people would live life more abundantly.

According to Fayemi, Christmas is a season to give and expect little in return; a time to preach peace and live peacefully with one another; a time to demonstrate love through forgiveness and generosity; and a time to pray and trust God for a better tomorrow.

Noting that God used the birth of Jesus Christ to demonstrate His love for mankind, Dr. Fayemi said that being alive to witness another Christmas should be seen as a privilege, judging by the prevailing situation across the world.

This, he said, calls for celebration.

He also urged the citizens to be vigilant during the yuletide season and celebrate moderately.