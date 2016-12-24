Ambode preaches love, peaceful co-existence at Xmas

Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, has advised Nigerians to embrace the virtues of love and peaceful co-existence that the Christmas season symbolised.

The governor gave the advice in his Christmas message signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Habib Aruna, on Saturday.

He urged Nigerians to seize the moment to reach out to other Nigerians, who were in distress at this period of the nation’s history.

He said despite the economic challenges, Nigeria was still making steady progress.

While urging Nigerians not to lose faith in the government, the governor assured there would be better days ahead.

“The season of Christmas is one that exemplifies the virtues of love and peaceful co-existence,” the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) quoted Ambode as saying in the statement.

“We must continue to extend hand of love, benevolence and live as one family irrespective of our creed or colour.

“We must also continue to respect each other’s right to live freely and peacefully.

“The period of Christmas commemorates the birth of Jesus Christ, who is the symbol of Christianity and the harbinger of peace, love and good tidings

“There is no better way to celebrate the season than by showing love and being our brother’s keeper.

“Let us cultivate the habit of giving to those who need our help at this time; it would go a long way to put smile on their faces.”