Gov. Emmanuel promises support for entertainment industry

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel, says he is committed to providing the support, structure and enabling environment for the entertainment industry to thrive in the state.

Mr Emmanuel stated this during the December edition of a road walk and Keep-fit exercise, organized by the Actors’ Guild of Nigeria (AGN), Akwa Ibom State chapter.

The governor, who spoke through his Special Assistant on Entertainment, Mr David Sergeant, noted: “The state government sees AGN as an integral part of its socio-cultural existence and will do everything to add value to its operating structure and environment”.

Utang Akwa Ibom, as the aide is popularly called, urged the actors who turned out in large numbers for the exercise, to “continue in their unwavering support to Mr Emmanuel”, to attract more benefit from the governor.

In response, Acting Chairman, Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) in the State; Comrade Itoro Francis, extolled Mr Udom Emmanuel for being the first governor to appoint no fewer than six actors from the state as his aides.

“To whom much is given, much is also expected – While the entire AGN in the state is appreciative of the governor’s magnanimity and great support to entertainers, we want to assure him of our continuous support”.

The AGN chairman also extended the body’s appreciation to the governor’s aide saying: “We also thank his S.A on Entertainment Industry, our dear brother, Utang Akwa Ibom for his open door policy and transparency in his dealings with us. God bless you sir”.

According to Mr Francis, the exercise which is a monthly event is aimed at keeping the artists healthy and united for the overall interest of the state”.