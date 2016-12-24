Buratai salutes soldiers for insurgency fight

The Chief of Army staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, has commended the efforts and sacrifices of gallant officers and men of the Nigerian Army currently engaged in the counter-insurgency operations in the North East and other operations across the country and abroad.

Buratai gave the commendation in a Christmas and New Year message to the the personnel.

“I congratulate you for your bravery, doggedness and loyalty in these endeavours. I want to urge you all to maintain the momentum and remain steadfast as we continue to professionally and responsively carryout our constitutional roles.

“On my part, I will continue to ensure that troops’ welfare and that of their families, remains my utmost priority.

“Let me reassure you of the Federal Government’s commitment to providing the Nigerian Army with the requisite support for us to perform our duties.

“The President, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, President Muhammadu Buhari, has pledged his total support to the Armed Forces to bring all ongoing operations to an end in favour of our dear country.

“This festive season heralds peace as well as a time for merriment, sober reflection and introspection. I enjoin us all to continue to pray to the Almighty God for the repose of the souls of our fallen comrades and the wellbeing of the families of our brave fallen heroes,” the army said.

While thanking the officers and men for the good job they had done in 2016, he said they should look forward to “making greater progress in 2017.”

“I wish you all a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year,” he said.