NIMASA promotes 76 management staff, others

The Governing Board of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency has approved the promotion of 76 Management Staff of the Agency to their next grade levels.

The promotions were approved at the 34th meeting of the Board, which held in Lagos from December 20 to 21, 2016 under the chairmanship of General Jonathan India Garba (rtd).

Eight Deputy Directors were promoted to the level of Directors, 15 Assistant Directors were promoted to Deputy Directors, while 56 grade level 14 officers were promoted to their next grade of Assistant Directors.

Those promoted to Directors include the Agency’s Spokesperson, Hajia Lami Tumaka; Head of Procurement department, Sani Mohammed; Head of Financial Services department, Olayemi Abbas; and his counterpart in Cabotage department, Hassan el-Yakub.

Others are the Coordinator of Western Zonal Operations, Hajia Aisha Jummai Musa; Head of Marine Environment Management department, Susan Asagwara; Head of Shipping Development department, Akin Akinyosoye; and his counterpart in Legal Services, Suleman Abdulsalam.

The promotion went through a rigorous process where independent consultants were engaged to carry out the exercise, a statement said on Friday.

Similarly, the Executive Management of the Agency has also approved the promotion of a total number of 222 non-management staff between grade levels 4-14.

Meanwhile, the Governing Board has enjoined the newly promoted staff to dedicate themselves to duty as the promotions will undoubtedly come with more responsibilities, adding that henceforth promotion exercises in the Agency will be conducted as at when due.