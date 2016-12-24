COZA distributes relief materials to widows, others

The Common Wealth Zion Assembly (COZA) on Saturday in Abuja, distributed some relief materials worth N5 million to Internally Displaced Persons, widows and orphans.

Pastor Bodele Fatoyinbo of the assembly said the aim was to help the beneficiaries to celebrate Christmas and new year.

The assembly distributed the items in its headquarters in Abuja during its annual “Shop for Free’’ programme.

Fatoyinbo, wife of the General Overseer of the assembly, distributed shoes, bags, boxes, clothes and different foodstuff at the yearly programme to mark Christmas.

“People should love God and believe that there is nothing he can’t do and there is nowhere he can’t reach them.

“We just saw that instead of feeding ourselves all through the year, we should just reach out to someone that doesn’t have and we don’t know.

“We want to reach out to someone that will not have any reason to pay back or say thank you.

“A lot of them did not even think anything would come out of this. You can imagine the kind of recession that is going on in the country right now,’’ she said.

According to her, this is not the time to do such event as the recession has affected even the church but we still have to do it because God has given enough.

“The thing is that you can always make someone smile with what you have so when you start with one person then God will increase you but if you don’t then you cannot increase,’’ Fatoyinbo said.

Mrs Felicia John, a widow said that she had enjoyed from the various programmes organised by the COZA, especially during the yuletide.

Miss Blessing Mathew, an orphan, said the church had helped her to feel that there were good people who could go extra miles for the orphans.

Also speaking, Mr Shadrach Gadzama, an internally displaced person, prayed to God to continue to bless and uphold the church as it gave him clothes and food.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 4,000 widows and 1,000 orphans within the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and Nasarawa State were in attendance.