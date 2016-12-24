Kogi govt uncover 18, 471 ghost workers

The Kogi State Government has uncovered 18, 471 ghost workers and unintended beneficiaries in the state’s civil service and among pensioners.

Chairman, Staff Verification Review and Completion Committee, Yakubu Okala, stated this during the reading of the screening report in Lokoja, the capital.

Okala said that ghost workers and other unintended beneficiaries had been responsible for the loss of over N2.6bn monthly.

He noted that the review committee was able to ascertain the workforce of the state including local government workers and pensioners.

He added that as of December 31, 2015, the total workforce in Kogi was 74, 821 with MDA’s being 19,352; local government, 22,943; local government teachers, 19,147; local government officers, 2914; state pensioners, 5,916; and local government pensioners, 4,545.