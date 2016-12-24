NSCDC deploys 100 personnel in mining communities

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps in Nasarawa State on Friday deployed 100 of its personnel in various mining areas in the state.

Commandant of the Corps in the state, Mr. Lawan Kano, said this in an interview in Lafia, the capital.

He said, “We have deployed 100 of our personnel to various mining areas to ensure that such centres in the state comply with the rules and regulations governing the sector in the country and also ensure that criminal activities are minimised.

“Our response to such security threat is to respond in full force because we have the mandate to make sure that only licensed miners operate in those areas.

Advertisement

“In Awe Local Government Area of the state, we have deployed only 25 personnel but our target was to deploy above one hundred because of the possession that is coming up between Dangote Groups of company and other partners,” he added.

He said the command had already drafted 15 of its personnel to Nasarawa Eggon and another 15 to Nasarawa Toto Local Government Areas respectively.

While urging the citizens of the state not to panic during the Yuletide, he however, warned all individuals, who are planning to indulge in any kind of criminal activities to desist from such unholy acts, adding that anybody caught would be dealt with.