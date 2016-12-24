NAPTTON backs Buhari over N552bn refund for salaries

The National Association of Pharmaceutical Technologists and Pharmacy Technicians of Nigeria has urged state governments still owing workers to use their share of the N552bn paid to states by the Federal Government to pay salaries and arrears.

President Muhammadu Buhari had directed governors to pay as outstanding entitlements, at least 25 per cent of the refunds the Federal Government made to the states from excess deductions for external debt services.

In a communiqué signed by NAPTTON’s National President, Mr. Adetola Balogun, and the group’s Secretary General, Mr. Rabiu Tandama, after its National Executive meeting, the government for the gesture.

It said, “NEC-in-session frowned at the states that owe workers’ salaries with impunity. NEC also viewed with dismay, failure of some state governments to release check-off dues deducted from salaries and called on workers across the country to be vigilant to avoid being short-changed when arrears are to be paid to them.

Advertisement

“The Nigerian economy is in no doubt harsh on workers and the general public; NEC in session made a strong appeal to the Federal Government to as a matter of urgency, come up with short term remedies that will cushion the effect of this untold hardship.”

“It also appealed to the National Assembly not to include Pharmaceutical Technologists and Pharmacy Technicians in the proposed amendment of the Pharmacists Council of Nigeria Act, adding that including it would amount to contempt of court.

“The group also called on the Minister of Health to see to the establishment of the Pharmaceutical Technologists and Pharmacy Technicians Board of Nigeria as contained in the proposed bill of 2012 to enable proper regulations of Pharmaceutical Technologists and Pharmacy Technicians in Nigeria.”