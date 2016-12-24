NSCDC deploys 3000 personnel to Kaduna

Ahead of the Yuletide, the Kaduna State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has deployed no less than 3000 personnel to maintain law and order.

The corps’ commandant in the state, Alhaji Modu Bunu, stated during a news briefing that “the state is still plagued by crimes like kidnapping/abduction, cattle rustling, armed robbery, thuggery (sara-suka), among other forms of crimes.

“In confronting the above, the command is, therefore, calling on members of the public to ensure and maintain vigilance and report suspicious acts, gatherings, objects and persons to security agencies before, during and after the Yuletide. The measure is expected to yield optimum protection of lives and property in the state.

“On our part, I have directed a mass deployment of over 3,000 personnel comprising uniform and undercover operatives. The command has already commenced routine patrol of suspected black spots in all the LGAs andKaduna metropolis to prevent the breakdown of law order.

“It is, therefore, in the interest of parents and guardians to caution their children and wards to shun violent acts. All perpetrators of criminal and violent acts will be arrested and sanctioned accordingly,” he assured.

Bunu, therefore, called on the people of the state who love peace to cooperate with it and other sister agencies to protect the people better.

“We remain resolute in the protection of critical national assets and ‎infrastructure with your support through timely reports and urge you to continue.”