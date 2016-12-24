AGF gives Magu 48hrs to respond to DSS allegations

The Attorney-General of the Federation, Mallam Abubakar Malami, has given the embattled acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr Ibrahim Magu, 48 hours to respond to the allegations levelled against him by the Department of State Service, DSS.

In an exclusive report by an online medium, the letter asking Magu to respond to the allegation, dated December 19 2016 was delivered to him last Tuesday The allegations made by DSS stalled his confirmation by the senate last week.

According to the online publication, an official in the office of the attorney-general disclosed that Magu was directed to respond to the allegations in order to give him “fair hearing” before President Muhammadu Buhari decides on the next step.

DSS had alleged in the report that Magu’s accommodation in Abuja was paid for by a “corrupt businessman” and that he flew first class to Saudi Arabia for lesser hajj, contrary to federal government’s directive to its officials not to travel in the elite cabin.

Advertisement

Magu was also accused of being illegally in possession of confidential EFCC documents when he was a director in 2007.

However, there are also questions as to why Magu was not asked to respond to the DSS allegations before the report was passed to the senate. It was learnt that top presidency officials hold Magu responsible for various negative online reports against Buhari’s aides following in-fighting in the administration.

The failure of the senate to confirm Magu has led to speculations that there is a gang-up against him by those who are likely to face trial if he becomes the substantive chairman.

It is also said that many will be glad to see the back of Magu because he has been a “thorn in the flesh” of corrupt politicians for over 10 years.