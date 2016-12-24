Christmas: Time of plenty is almost here – Mimiko

Ondo State Governor, Dr Olusegun Mimiko, has urged Nigerians to continue to pray for the good of the country, insisting that her time of plenty “is almost here”.

In his Christmas message issued by the Commissioner for Information, Mr. Kayode Akinmade, Mimiko said more than ever before, now is when we need to be positive in our thinking as a nation and be full of expectation that the prayer of the Saints on the country will receive answers from God.

Advertisement

Positing that peace is very important to any individual or nation that craves growth, Mimiko said” it is also important to be positive in our thoughts” adding that we should, as a nation, work together.

Wishing all a merry Christmas and prosperous New Year in advance, the Governor concluded that the nation’s movement to greatness would be faster if the people show more sincerity and commitments to its peace and eventual growth.